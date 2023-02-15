PH wins bid to host 2028 Rotary Int’l Convention

MANILA: Manila has won the provisional bid to hold Rotary International's annual convention in June 2028, which is set to gather 25,000 participants from across the world, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) said Wednesday.

The TPB, the agency tasked to market the country's meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector, said the event would be the "largest and most multi-cultural gathering ever hosted in the country."

“We are delighted and honored to receive the Rotary International’s vote of confidence to host its 119th convention, and we share with the Tourism Promotions Board the excitement of welcoming Rotary’s roster of distinguished members from around the world,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

"We are known for our legendary hospitality and take pride in the Filipino brand of service. Our expertise in the field, our facilities, complemented by our natural wonders, rich culture, and heritage, make the Philippines a fitting destination for this event. Rest assured of the Philippine government's commitment to delivering a most pleasant RI Convention experience in 2028," she added.

The winning bid was led by Rotary regional leader, Past District Governor Samuel Pagdilao Jr. and supported by Rotary clubs in the Philippines.

The TPB said various public agencies, including the Department of Tourism and other MICE industry stakeholders also contributed to the successful bid.

“Manila’s diverse and lively culture reflects the global mosaic of our organization, making it the ideal city for our members and participants to connect and celebrate our friendships, cultures and the kaleidoscope of experience we bring to improving lives and strengthening communities around the world,” said Rotary International President Jennifer Jones.

More than 25,000 Rotary members and participants from around the world are expected to gather in Manila for the convention, which will be held from June 3 to 8, 2028.

The annual Rotary convention is held in different cities around the world, and Rotary’s 119th convention is the first to be held in Manila, said TPB.

Rotary members throughout the world develop and implement sustainable, community-driven projects that fight disease, promote peace, provide clean water, support education, save mothers and children, grow local economies and protect the environment.

Over USD5.5 billion has been awarded through The Rotary Foundation to support these programs worldwide

Source: Philippines News Agency