PH wins 3 medals in world junior wushu championships

MANILA: The Philippines captured one gold and two bronze medals at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) in Tangerang, Indonesia held from Dec. 2 to 11.

Sandrex Gainsan displayed his awesome form to rule the Qiangshu (spear play) event, beating Singaporean Shaoyang Ian Sim and Malaysian Waipeng Hew.

Gainsan also won the gold medal at the 10th Asian Junior Wushu Championships three years ago in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. Vincent Ventura (15 years and under) and Zion Diaraliay (12-14 years) finished third in Nandao (southern broadsword) and 42-step Taijiquan events, respectively.

Wushu Federation of the Philippines (WFP) secretary general Julian Camacho, who served as head of the lean and mean six-member national squad, was happy with the victory.

“We are elated the Philippines figures in the gold column of the medal table anew of the world junior championships after being absent since 2014,” said Camacho, also a member of the International Wushu Federation Executive Board

“Gainsan’s mint was the country’s fifth in seven junior worlds engagements – a strong indication of the strength of the WFP’s junior development program,” said WFP president Freddie Jalasco.

Baguio City’s Krisna Malecdan (56kgs) and Rhomlaiza Dagson (48kgs), and Davao City’s Geoff Basto Bustamante (56kgs) did not make it to the medal round. Chinese Li Jian Fang and sanda world champion Jessica Aligaga coached the team under head coach Samson Co, back-to-back Taolu world champion.

Meanwhile, Iran topped the tournament with 12 gold, four silver and six bronze medals. Host Indonesia finished second with 10 gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

China ranked third with eight golds, three silvers and two bronzes. followed by Malaysia (5-9-5), Hong Kong (5-8-7), Japan (4-4-1), Singapore (3-7-4), Egypt (3-4-5) and Korea (2-6-7)

Source: Philippines News Agency