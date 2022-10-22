PH welcomes partnership with EU in transport projects

An official of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) welcomed the contributions of its project partners in the European Union (EU) in building several transportation infrastructure projects.

DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista lauded the EU’s contribution to the Philippines’ economic growth and to different infrastructure projects across four DOTr sectors — aviation, maritime, rail and road transport.

“The DOTr will leverage its partnerships with European government, development partners, contractors, and consultants, to expand its European-supported pipeline of transport infrastructure projects,” Bautista said in a Facebook post Friday.

These EU partner projects include the New Manila International Airport in Bulacan and the Philippine Coast Guard’s modernization and fleet expansion.

Rail projects supported by the EU include the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) Cavite Extension Project, (LRT-2) East Extension Project, Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) Rehabilitation Project, Metro Rail Transit Line 4 (MRT-4) Project, and the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project.

Other projects include the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit Project, EDSA Busway Project, and the country’s first Urban Cable Car Project, among others.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos said the Philippines is now open for business. With this, we are now ready to collaborate with European agencies and financial institutions to pursue our transport projects,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation and collaboration with the private sector, including foreign assistance.

“This is the way for us to move forward, towards strengthening our bilateral ties, towards the goal of providing safe, affordable, convenient, and accessible transportation,” he said.

On Thursday, Bautista also presented big-ticket infrastructure projects during the 48th Philippine Business Conference and Expo at the Manila Hotel in an attempt to woo private sector partnerships.

Public-private partnerships, he said, will help the DOTr complete ongoing and planned transport projects after encountering “limited budget allocation” from the national government.

Source: Philippines News Agency