MANILA: The Philippines expressed appreciation for the Group of Seven's (G7) rejection of China's 'baseless and expansive' claims in the South China Sea (SCS), as well as its dangerous maneuvers against Filipino vessels within Manila's maritime territory. In a statement Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) welcomed G7's commitment to the rule of law and the rules-based maritime order anchored on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as its commitment to sustainable and inclusive economic development in the Indo-Pacific. G7 is composed of Canada, France, the United States, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom, and represents the world's leading industrialized democracies. The Philippines, according to the DFA, is firmly committed to UNCLOS and the binding Arbitral Award of 2016, adding that respect and adherence to international law and freedom of navigation are essential to ensuring global prosperity, peace and stability. 'As such, we appreciate the G7's support in rejecting China's baseless and expansive claims, and their call for China to cease its illegal activities, particularly its use of coast guard and maritime militia in the South China Sea that engage in dangerous maneuvers and the use of water cannons against Philippine vessels,' the DFA said. 'We duly note and appreciate the G7's reaffirmation that the 2016 Arbitral Award is a significant milestone and a useful basis for the peaceful management and resolution of differences at sea,' it added. On Friday, G7 issued a communiqué opposing China's 'dangerous use' of coast guard and maritime militia in asserting its claim over the SCS. On March 5, a China Coast Guard vessel, backed by a Chinese militia ship, water-cannoned a Philippine supply vessel en route to Ayungin Shoal. The attack, one of several, caused heavy damage to the supply ship and injuries to Filipino crew members. It drew widespread condemnation from different governments. The DFA added that the Philippines shares G7's 'vision o f a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region, and stands firm against any actions that undermine international security and stability.' 'We want to see a South China Sea of peace, stability and prosperity, and the cessation of interference, obstruction and harassment of the Philippines' legal activities within our recognized maritime entitlements,' it added. China asserts ownership of virtually the entire waterway, including maritime features within the West Philippine Sea, a claim that was debunked in 2016 by the Permanent Court of Arbitration. Likewise, the DFA expressed the Philippines' openness to cooperate with G7 to fulfill its economic initiatives for the region. 'We stand ready to cooperate with the G7 in its efforts to support economic growth in the Philippines and the Indo-Pacific,' it said. Source: Philippines News Agency