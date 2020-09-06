PH warship on way home from Hawaii maritime exercise

BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150), the Philippine Navy’s first missile-frigate, left Joint Base Pearl Harbor on September 4 (Hawaii time) for her voyage home and to rendezvous with ships of the US and Royal Brunei Navy for the conduct of a post-Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020 group sail and training.

In a statement Saturday night, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, PN public affairs office chief, said BRP Jose Rizal and Naval Task Force 80.5 will meet with US Navy guided-missile destroyer, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), and Royal Brunei Navy offshore-patrol vessel, KDB Darulehsan (OPV-17) off Oahu Island, Hawaii.

She added that while transiting to Guam for refueling and reprovisioning, the three ships will conduct a series of exercises aimed at continuing the quality training and inter-operability achieved during the biennial RIMPAC exercises held on Aug. 17-31.

The post-RIMPAC exercises to be conducted include gunnery, signal-flag hoisting, photo among others.

“The (PN) contingent is expected to arrive in the Philippines on September 21, at Subic Bay, Zambales,” Roxas said.

She added the PN participation in the world’s biggest joint and combined naval exercise has advanced its maritime operational capability to multilateral level thereby increasing readiness and interoperability with foreign navies.

Source: Philippines News Agency