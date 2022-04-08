PH votes to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council
The Philippines is one of the countries that voted in favor of suspending Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UN HRC).
The resolution removing Russia from the 47-member body was adopted by the UN General Assembly on Thursday after receiving a two-thirds majority of those voting, where 93 are in favor and 24 are against.
Fifty-eight countries abstained from the process.
Russia joined the Geneva-based body in January 2021 as one of 15 countries elected by the General Assembly to serve three-year terms.
Under the 2006 resolution that established the Council, the General Assembly can suspend a country from membership if it commits gross and systematic violations of human rights.
The United Nations said the Thursday meeting marks the resumption of a special emergency session on the war in Ukraine and also follows reports of violations committed by Russian forces.
Source: Philippines News Agency