PH votes for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

MANILA: The Philippines has joined the calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as the war between Israel and Hamas enters its second month. Following grave concern over the 'catastrophic humanitarian situation' in the besieged enclave, the United General Assembly adopted on Tuesday afternoon (New York time) a resolution demanding a ceasefire while calling for the unconditional release of all hostages in the strip. A total of 153 member states, including the Philippines, voted in favor; 10 voted against; while 23 abstained. Philippine Permanent Representative to the UN Antonio Lagdameo said the country continues to condemn the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks of Hamas and at the same time emphasizes the need to adhere to International Humanitarian Law, especially the principles of proportionality and distinction in response to security threats. 'It is imperative that any military action consider the impact on civilians and strives to minimize, if not eliminate, collateral damage,' he said. 'We are d eeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza,' he added. Lagdameo said the Philippines believes a humanitarian ceasefire is 'crucial to halt the loss of life and suffering' and is a necessary step to facilitate the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to all civilians. 'We call on all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians especially women and children," he said. "Upholding these laws is essential in ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals affected by this conflict,' he added. Meanwhile, Lagdameo reiterated Manila's commitment to a two-state solution that respects the rights and needs of both Palestinian and Israeli civilians. 'We advocate for a peaceful resolution that upholds international law and leads to lasting peace and security in the region,' he said. The Philippines previously abstained from voting on a UNGA resolution calling for a humanitarian truce due to the lack of mention of the Hamas attac k. In explaining the change in its vote, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo on Wednesday said it was because the focus was 'humanitarian'. The UN said resolutions passed by the General Assembly, though not legally binding on nations, 'carry immense moral weight, representing the collective resolve of the UN membership on a matter of grave importance'. In his opening statement, UNGA President Dennis Francis underscored that even war has rules and the combatants must not deviate from core principles and values. He said there was now 'an onslaught on civilians, the breakdown of humanitarian systems and profound disrespect for international law and international humanitarian law' being shown by combatants. 'We have one singular priority - only one - to save lives. Stop this violence now,' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency