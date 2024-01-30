PH, Vietnam ink 5-yr rice trade, SCS management, agri pact

MANILA: The Philippines and Vietnam on Tuesday signed agreements on rice trade cooperation, incident prevention and management in the South China Sea (SCS), agriculture, and cultural cooperation. The deals were signed on the second day of the state visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to Vietnam, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a statement. She added that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was among those signed to create a framework for rice cooperation between the Philippines and Vietnam to ensure and establish a sustainable food supply amid the impact of climate change, pandemics, and other events external to both countries. 'Under the MOU, Vietnam agreed on a five-year trade commitment to supply, through its private sector, white rice to (the) Philippine private sector, amounting to 1.5 million to 2 million metric tons (MT) per year at a competitive and affordable price,' Garafil said. 'Apart from rice trade, the Philippines and Vietnam are also expected to exchange information on policies, plans and regulations, and other rice-trade related activities,' she added. The two countries also inked an MOU on Cooperation in Agriculture and Related Fields to intensify their tie-up in the fields of agriculture, rural development, and other related fields. She said the agriculture pact would also pave the way for the establishment of 19 areas of cooperation, including high-value crops, livestock, and aquaculture, farm management and sustainability, smart agriculture and aquaculture technology, research trainings, and exchanges of experts. Also signed was an Understanding on Incident Prevention and Management in the SCS. Garafil said the two nations agreed to enhance coordination regarding maritime issues bilaterally, within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and with other dialogue partners. Amid territorial disputes in the SCS, both countries aim to step up efforts to promote trust, confidence, and understanding through dialogue and cooperative activities. Garafil said the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Viet Nam Coast Guard (VCG) also signed an MOU on Maritime Cooperation to strengthen the understanding, mutual trust, and confidence between the two parties. Under the agreement, the PCG and the VCG will form a Joint Coast Guard Committee to discuss common issues and interests between them. A hotline communication mechanism will also be established between the PCG and VCG. She said the Philippines' National Commission for Culture and the Arts and Vietnam's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam also agreed to implement the Cultural Cooperation Program from 2024 to 2029. 'And through the Cultural Cooperation Program, the Philippines and Viet Nam will expand cultural exchanges and strengthen friendly relations, in accordance with the Cultural Agreement signed between the two nations in 1998,' Garafil said. Bilateral meeting Marcos also met with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace in Vietnam for a bilateral meeting. In his speech, Marcos thanked Thuong for inviting him to visit Vietnam, saying the gesture is a testament to the 'thriving nature' of the two countries' relations. Marcos stressed that despite the new challenges faced by the Philippines and Vietnam, they continue to explore a vast number of opportunities or cooperation. 'Vietnam remains the sole Strategic Partner of the Philippines in the ASEAN region, and I am hopeful that this meeting will provide fresh opportunities to reinforce our bilateral relations with the aim of fostering peace and prosperity between our two countries and in the region,' he said. 'While maritime cooperation is the foundation of our Strategic Partnership, our bilateral relations have spanned various areas of cooperation, such as in defense, trade, agriculture, and culture, amongst others,' Marcos added. Closer defense Marcos, during his bilateral meeting with Thuong, stressed the need for the two countries' armed forces to conduct a regular and strength ened high-level exchange on information, education, and training to advance their defense and security capabilities. In another meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chin, Marcos hoped for the conclusion of the negotiations for the proposed MOU concerning the provision of Mutual Logistic Support. 'Regarding defense cooperation, I strongly advocate for enhancing and conducting a high-level exchange, information sharing, educational initiatives, and training exchanges between our respective armed forces, amongst other measures,' Marcos said. The President also expressed elation now that the Implementation Program of the Agreement on Cooperation on Tourism for 2024 to 2028 is 'close to finalization.' 'I am very excited by the extension of air services between our key destinations, and I believe that it will greatly contribute to the growth of both economic activity and interpersonal relationships,' he said. Marcos said he is, likewise, optimistic about the Philippines' closer parliamentary relati ons with Vietnam to address several pressing issues, including human trafficking. This, as he hoped that the 'deepening friendship' between the two countries would result in closer cooperation between their legislatures. Source: Philippines News Agency