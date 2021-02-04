PH, US sign new P7.25-B environmental accord

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) signed a new five-year bilateral assistance agreement worth over PHP7.25 billion (USD150 million) to protect Philippine environment, the US Embassy in Manila announced Wednesday.

“Through this agreement, the United States and the Philippines deepen their commitment to protect the environment by promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, expanding access to renewable energy, and reducing risks from natural disasters,” the embassy said.

The USAID will implement projects to increase access to clean energy and water, improve natural resource management, and protect Philippine landscapes, wildlife, and fisheries.

Its partner agencies include the Departments of Environment and Natural Resources, Energy, and Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources as well as local government units.

“We will work together to address many environmental challenges. Together, we will strengthen government and community efforts in responding to environmental challenges to achieve our shared vision for safer and more resilient Filipino communities,” USAID Philippines Mission Director Lawrence Hardy II said.

“Our assistance will help protect the forests, fisheries, and water and energy resources for millions of Filipinos, increase livelihoods and promote nature as an engine of sustainable growth,” he added.

This bilateral agreement is one of the four new five-year USAID-Philippines development assistance launching in 2020 and 2021, with an anticipated total value of PHP32.7 billion (USD675 million) over the next five years.

The other fresh agreements are focused on strengthening the country’s health systems with the Department of Health; accelerating inclusive, market-driven economic growth in partnership with the Department of Finance; and strengthening education governance with the Department of Education.

Over the past 20 years, USAID has provided over PHP216 billion (USD4.5 billion) to advance the country’s development goals.