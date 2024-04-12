PH, US, Japan forge trilateral alliance to protect Indo-Pacific

MANILA: The Philippines has forged a 'stronger' trilateral cooperation with the United States (US) and Japan aimed to protect the Indo-Pacific region to secure 'a better future for all,' Malacañang announced Friday (Manila time). The forging of the historic trilateral alliance was a result of the first-ever trilateral summit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House. 'Biden and Kishida, in the historic summit, forged a stronger trilateral alliance with the Philippines as they vowed to protect the Indo-Pacific region,' Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a statement. In his opening remarks during the trilateral meeting, Marcos said the Philippines' friendship and partnership with the US and Japan are 'bound by a shared vision and pursuit of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region' amid challenges to the international rules-based order. 'It is a partnership, borne not out of convenience nor of exped iency, but as a natural progression of deepening relations and robust cooperation amongst our three nations, linked by a profound respect for democracy, good governance, and the rule of law,' Marcos told Biden and Kishida. 'Facing the complex challenges of our time requires concerted efforts on everyone's part, a dedication to a common purpose, and unwavering commitment to the rules-based international order. This is a meeting that looks ahead,' he added. Marcos said the trilateral summit can be 'just a beginning,' stressing that it is an opportunity for them to define the future they want and how they intend to achieve it as one. US' 'ironclad' defense commitments Biden assured Marcos and Kishida of the US' 'ironclad' defense commitments to Japan and the Philippines. 'I want to be clear, the United States' defense commitments to Japan and the Philippines are ironclad. As I've said before, any attack on Philippine aircraft, vessels, or Armed Forces in the South China Sea would invoke our mutual defense t reaty,' he said. Biden issued the statement, as he described Marcos and Kishida in the historic gathering as friends and partners. He said the US' 'new era of partnership' with the Philippines and Japan is anchored on building an Indo-Pacific that is 'free, open, prosperous and secure for all' through the deepened ties of the three countries. 'When we stand as one, we're able to forge a better future for all. And that's what this new trilateral is all about in my view. Building a better future for people crossing the Pacific, and quite frankly, beyond around the world,' Biden said. Full cooperation Kishida reaffirmed the Japanese government's commitment to further strengthen its ties with the US and the Philippines, as he vowed full cooperation for peace and stability in the region. 'In order to secure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, I hope to reaffirm our intention to further strengthen trilateral cooperation and to present the specific way forward through today's meeting,' he said. The land mark trilateral meeting was also attended by the three countries' respective ministers in foreign affairs, defense, trade, and energy. 'Today's historic summit is a culmination of several preparatory engagements between our Foreign Ministries, our National Security Advisers, and our Vice Ministers, as well as the conduct of trilateral maritime exercises and joint development cooperation,' Marcos said. Economic ties Meantime, the three nations also sought to deepen their ties and enhance their economic relations. Marcos said he and the two world leaders intend to identify ways of growing their economies and making them more resilient, climate-proofing cities and societies, sustaining progress, and forging a peaceful world for the next generation. The US and Japan also expressed their full adherence to helping the Philippines advance its efforts to address climate change and further boost its economy to create industries and more jobs for Filipinos. The diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the US span 77 years since its formal establishment on July 4, 1946. The Philippines and Japan celebrated 67 years of normalized relations since July 23, 1956 and strengthened strategic partnership since 2011. New chapter of cooperation Meanwhile, think tank Stratbase ADR Institute said Friday that the trilateral summit is a testament to the nations' commitments to address pressing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. In a statement, Stratbase said the historic summit represents a new chapter in strengthening the enduring bond among these three nations across various areas of cooperation. "The Stratbase ADR Institute supports the alignment of interests in safeguarding regional stability, upholding international law, and promoting economic security. The Institute welcomes the renewed commitment on maritime security cooperation consistent with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," the group said. It added that the summit is integral for the Philippines as it is confro nted with increasingly aggressive and coercive actors in the West Philippine Sea. "This response will be grounded in the principles of mutual respect, cooperation, and adherence to international law. It is through the collective efforts of like-minded partners such as the Philippines, United States, and Japan that regional security can be achieved, economic development can be realized, and the fundamental tenets of the rules-based international order can be upheld," it concluded. Senator Ramon Revilla Jr. also expressed optimism that the trilateral meeting between the Philippines, Japan, and the US will result in enhanced peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. "I am very hopeful over this historic summit. Ang pagpapatibay ng ating relasyon sa Japan at Amerika, at ang pagtutulungan sa pagitan ng ating mga bansa ay maghahatid ng higit na seguridad, kaayusan, at progreso sa ating rehiyon (Boosting our relations with Japan and US, and cooperation between our countries will bring security, order, and pr ogress in our region)," Revilla said in a statement. The lawmaker added that the deepening of ties across various areas of cooperation, along with the US affirming its obligations under its Mutual Defense Treaties with the Philippines and Japan, will result in the country having better economy through 'clean energy transition, supply chain resilience, and coordinated investments in high-impact infrastructure projects,' among others. Source: Philippines News agency