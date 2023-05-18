PH, US expand air transport bilateral partnership

The Philippines and the United States will expand air transport connectivity and modernize the two countries' bilateral aviation partnership, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr). In a news release Thursday, the DOTr said during the PH-US bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 11th Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Transportation Ministerial Meeting on May 16 in Detroit, Michigan, the Philippines and the US discussed mutual interest to promote air transport and expand cooperation in the aviation sector. The Philippine delegation shared with their counterparts the current priorities in the aviation sector, particularly in the areas of civil aviation master planning, air traffic management, uptake of sustainable aviation fuels, and modernization of aviation infrastructure and operations. Other ongoing initiatives on maritime, road, and rail transport were also discussed. Officials of the DOTr highlighted the country's efforts towards modernizing the transport network systems, anchored on the principles of sustainability, resiliency and green mobility. The two countries also signed the Record of Discussion (ROD) concerning the development of air transport policy and regulation, which expresses the general intention and common goal of both parties towards enhanced cooperation and understanding in the field of air transportation. With the signing of the ROD, the Civil Aeronautics Board, an attached agency of the DOTr, will work closely with the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to promote greater cooperation and discuss issues of mutual interest and concern related to aviation policy and regulation. The MOU was signed by the DOTr Undersecretary Elmer Francisco Sarmiento and US DOT Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs Annie Petsonk. The signing of the ROD establishing a technical aviation dialogue is an offshoot of the recent visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to Washington D.C.

Source: Philippines News Agency