PH-US defense, foreign ministerial meet set in April

The Defense and Foreign ministerial meetings (2+2) between the Philippines and the United States have been scheduled for April 2023, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) bared Wednesday.

The announcement came days following a meeting between Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland in Manila.

The DFA said both sides agreed to expand the scope of the 2+2 to include broader security considerations, such as food security, energy, cybersecurity, telecommunications and supply chains.

The upcoming meet will be hosted by the United States and will be co-led by the Philippine Departments of Foreign Affairs and Defense and the US Departments of State and Defense.

Manalo and Nuland who met last March 6 had underscored the importance of the Philippine-US alliance and partnership to promoting peace, stability and resilience in the region.

The two officials exchanged views on recent developments in the West Philippine Sea/South China Sea, the DFA said in a readout.

The two also discussed bilateral and global issues of mutual concern, 'with an eye towards identifying concrete measures that the two countries can pursue jointly, and together with other like-minded partners

Source: Philippines News Agency