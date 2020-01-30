PH, US armies hold Balance Piston exercises

Highlighting the strong ties between American and Filipino forces, the Philippine Army (PA) on Thursday announced that it is hosting the first iteration of the Philippines - United States Balance Piston 20-1 exercises.

Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army (PA) spokesperson, said the exercises started on January 26 and will end on February 23.

Balance Piston 20-1 is one of the annual training exchanges between the two countries.

Zagala said this year's participants are from the US Army's 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and the PA's 18th Special Forces Company, Special Forces Regiment (Airborne).

The Philippine Army continues to support and conduct training with its foreign counterparts as it helps ensure that our troops get necessary exercise to enhance their capabilities in various fields. It also helps develop and strengthen our cooperation with other armies in training and information exchange, he added.

The training is being held at the Philippine National Police Maritime Group Training Facility in Puerto Princesa, Palawan and at the Headquarters of the 18th Special Forces Company in Rizal, Palawan.

The Balance Piston training exercise aims to strengthen the PA counter-terrorism capabilities and to enhance the interoperability between the PA and the US Army.

Source: Philippines News Agency