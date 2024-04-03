PH, UK deepens collaboration on climate, biodiversity priorities

MANILA: The Philippines and the United Kingdom have agreed to deepen their collaboration across climate and biodiversity priorities. In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the British Embassy in Manila and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said the two countries committed to strengthening their partnership during the fourth annual UK-Philippines Climate and Environment Dialogue held last March 25 in Makati City. British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils expressed pride in the strong partnership between the UK and the Philippines, especially in climate and biodiversity. "Over the last year, we have delivered great things together - supporting people across the country to adapt to the unavoidable consequences of climate change, driving an uptick in renewable energy, investing in biodiversity through nature-based solutions including the conservation of mangroves and corals, and protecting wildlife ranging from Philippine pangolins to crocodiles. I'm absolutely delighted that, in this fourth Dialogue, we committed to do even more together,' she said. On top of existing partnerships, Beaufils said the UK will also focus on growing the Blue Economy through the Blue Planet Fund by formulating a country-specific plan to support marine protected areas and other effective conservation measures, including the reduction of marine pollution, and managing sustainable fisheries. The dialogue also set the direction for 2025, with the scaling of coordination platforms to share experience and technology, streamlining of priorities, and strengthening delivery. Beaufils also assured that the UK will support the Energy Transition Council, Blue Carbon Action Plan, and National Plastics Action Plan in the coming year. Meanwhile, DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, who also serves as the President's Chair Designate of the Climate Change Commission, assured the country's commitment towards a sustainable future, citing the pivotal step taken during the dialogue towards achieving its goa l. She said the Philippines will continue to explore avenues for mobilizing finance and investments into climate, energy, and environment interventions, as outlined in the Philippines National Adaptation Plan (NAP), and Nationally Determined Contributions Implementation Plan (NDCIP). 'The Philippines' efforts toward resilience and sustainable development have received strong financial, technical, and policy-related support from the UK government. We are fully committed to carrying out the UK-PH strategic cooperation. By working together with the UK, we can leverage priority areas of collaboration to create a comprehensive and effective approach to environment and climate action,' Loyzaga said. Building on the successes of 2023, which saw UK support for the delivery of the Philippines NAP and Philippines Emission Pathway Calculator, Beaufils also expressed commitment to deliver programs and technical assistance to contribute to water security, urban resilience, ecosystems and biodiversity protection, and re newable energy and energy efficiency. The dialogue also highlighted a strong track record of financial innovation with the UK-funded launch of the Animal Town application early this year, demonstrating an innovative way to get the public to participate in the conservation of Philippine wildlife and biodiversity. To date, the UK has funded over twenty community-led initiatives, and in the coming months, four challenge funds will be opened to new community project proposals across the country to strengthen local capacity across adaptation and biodiversity. At the end of the dialogue, both countries agreed to establish a clear engagement approach on critical issues, such as loss and damage, disaster risk financing, and the blue economy, while the UK reinforced its commitment to advancing its work in said areas moving forward and delivering tangible progress in the years ahead. Source: Philippines News Agency