PH to produce 10K PPE coveralls daily starting next week

Garment exporters will pioneer the local production of medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) coverall after Holy Week, the Board of Investments (BOI) said in a statement.

Member-companies of the Confederation of Wearable Exporters of the Philippines (Conwep) can produce 10,000 medical-grade coveralls daily.

The design prototype for the PPE was approved by the Department of Health and the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) to ensure that the PPE meet the standard — attaining a certain level of waterproofing and resistant to contaminants.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the government and the private sector have collaborated to locally produce the PPE.

“We need to protect our healthcare workers as they are in the frontline of our fight against Covid-19. With PPEs in short supply globally, the government and private sector have collaborated closely to locally produce these critical items needed to protect those who are protecting us against the virus,” said Lopez, who is also the BOI chairman.

BOI said Conwep was able to import raw materials for the PPE production, which will be shipped on April 9.

“We have to complement the production capacity of Conwep with financial resources, which lie elsewhere in the private sector,” Lopez said.

San Miguel Corporation has committed to buy the initial 10,000 PPE coveralls that it will donate to PGH.

Lopez also encourages other business groups to support Conwep’s project.

Source: Philippines News Agency