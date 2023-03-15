PH to launch ‘enhanced’ tourism slogan mid-2023: Frasco

The Philippines will come out with an 'enhanced' tourism slogan that would showcase the 'Filipino brand' to the world in mid-2023, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said Wednesday. 'The Philippines continues to have its existing slogan which has been around for 12 years and this mid-year we are launching an enhanced and evolved Filipino slogan that will reflect the best of the best of the Philippines and the Filipino brand to the world,' she told reporters. The country currently uses the tagline It's More Fun in the Philippines, which replaced the WOW Philippines campaign in 2012. Before the pandemic struck, it was relaunched with a new logo design inspired by local woven textile and a custom-made type-font called the 'Barabara,' resembling the iconic signages used on jeepneys and sari-sari stores. Last year, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. vetoed in the 2023 national budget the item, 'in no case shall the appropriation be utilized to change the campaign slogan' paving the way for the DOT's rebranding push. At a Senate budget hearing in October, Frasco herself clarified that the DOT planned to upgrade the slogan but 'have no intention of changing' it. She said the DOT would continue to market the Philippines as 'more fun' while encapsulating the best qualities of the country and its people.

Source: Philippines News Agency