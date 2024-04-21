MANILA: The Philippines will co-host the 6th Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF), the United States government's premier commercial event in the region, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said. In a document shared by DTI recently, the IPBF on May 21 will gather 500 participants composed of senior government officials, industry experts, and other stakeholders across the region. It will have a hybrid livestream component for remote participation. Hosted by the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) and in partnership with the US Department of State, the IPBF is aimed at promoting trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the US and its partners in the Indo-Pacific region. 'The event connects government, industry and international partners to share knowledge, identify export opportunities in emerging Indo-Pacific economies, and help partners find infrastructure solutions for development challenges,' the IPBF briefer said. There will also be networking and business matching during the IPBF to promote infrastructure investments in emerging Indo-Pacific economies particularly in clean energy transition, emerging technologies and cybersecurity, supply chain and industrial value chain resilience, as well as health and food security. The commercial event likewise opens opportunities to learn more about government tools and programs to support projects in the region. Source: Philippines News Agency