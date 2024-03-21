PH to host FIVB Men’s World Championship next year

MANILA: The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and Volleyball World announced on Wednesday night the selection of the Philippines as host of the prestigious Men's World Championship next year. The tournament, featuring the world's top 32 teams, will be held on Sept. 12 -28, 2025. According to the news report on the FIVB website, the Philippines was selected among "an extremely competitive field of potential hosts" and after a strict evaluation process, its bid was found "to be particularly strong; with its emphasis on ensuring a continued growth of the event and the country's commitment to the development of volleyball globally." "This prestigious event will not only inspire a new generation of athletes but will also help to encourage increased participation in sport at all levels in the country and wider region," FIVB president Dr. Ary Graça said after the official awarding ceremony held at the FIVB headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. "We are confident that the Philippines, supported by our in novative Volleyball Empowerment program, will host an extraordinary World Championship that will leave a lasting legacy and help to cultivate an even brighter future for our sport globally." Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor said the decision underscores FIVB and Volleyball World's dedication to expanding volleyball's global footprint and engaging with fans worldwide. 'The Philippines, with its proven track record of hosting major volleyball events and passionate fanbase, is well-positioned to deliver an exceptional championship that will showcase the best of the sport," he said. The Philippine bidding delegation was led by Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) board member, Senator Pia Cayetano, who said that the successful bid to host the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship further 'reinforces the country's track record' in staging world-class events. 'With the support and commitment of both our government, and the private sector, we can be certain that it will be a fantastic spectacle,' she said. The former national volleyball athlete said it has been her personal advocacy to make sports more accessible, especially to the Filipino youth, and bringing the international competition to the Philippines would give the Filipino people the opportunity to witness it first-hand. 'We also have the honor of welcoming 32 teams, as well as a global audience where they can experience world-renowned Filipino hospitality and colorful Filipino culture,' Cayetano said. As part of the event, the Department of Tourism will integrate the "LOVE THE Philippines" promotional campaign, highlighting the country's beauty and hospitality, to a global audience. 'The Philippines' hosting of this global volleyball event bolsters our sports tourism portfolio, driving economic growth, highlighting the country's diverse array of tourism offerings that promise a truly unforgettable Philippine experience,' Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco was quoted as saying in the FIVB press release. 'We are eager to showcase to the i nternational volleyball community the many reasons to Love the Philippines: from our award-winning destinations, our mega biodiversity, our deep well of culture and heritage, the tapestry of traditions and talents across our islands, and the warmth and hospitality of the Filipino people. We reiterate the Department of Tourism's full support and commitment to ensure the successful hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men's Championship in 2025.' Source: Philippines News Agency