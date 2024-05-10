MANILA: The Philippines will hold the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships from Nov. 4-14 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. The country's hosting was formalized in a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed by Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) President Monico Puentevella and Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF) Secretary General Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi during a press conference at the Philsports Multi-Purpose Arena in Pasig City on Friday. An estimated 400 athletes from AWF member countries are joining the tournament featuring 10 categories in both men and women divisions. The Youth division is for athletes 13 to 17 years old while the Junior division is for 15 to 20 years old. "This is one big event for us, we need a tournament that will inspire the youth to become world-class," said Puentevella, a former congressman who conceptualized the Philippine Youth Games (Batang Pinoy) when he was Philippine Sports Commissioner (PSC) commissioner. "I am happ y that Mr. Al Harbi is here to help us ensure a successful staging of the tournament," he added. Al Harbi, who arrived last Wednesday, was impressed after making an ocular inspection of the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, as well as the Rizal Memorial Coliseum which will serve as training venue. "Good infrastructure. All the technical requirements are there," said Al Harbi, the president of the Saudi Arabia Weightlifting Federation. He also made a courtesy call on PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann before the MOA signing ceremony and was scheduled to return home this date. Meanwhile, the SWP will use the Philippine Open set in Cebu City on June 9-15 to select the entries for the Asian Youth and Junior Championships. The country won 19 gold medals, including three from Vanessa Sarno of Bohol, during the 2023 edition of the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in New Delhi, India. Sarno, a two-time SEA Games champion, had a total lift of 216kgs (95kgs in snatch and 121kgs in the clean and jerk) to dominated the women's 71kg category. Zamboanga lifters delivered most of the medals courtesy of Jhodie Peralta (3 golds, Youth women's 49kg); Angeline Colonia (3 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze, Youth/Junior women's 45kg); siblings Rosegie Ramos (3 golds, Junior women's 49kg) and Rose Jean Ramos (1 gold and 2 silvers, Junior women's 45kg); Albert Ian delos Santos (2 golds and 2 silvers, Youth/Junior men's 61kg); Alexsandra Ann Diaz (1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze), Youth women's 40kg); and Rosalinda Faustino (2 silvers and 1 bronze, Youth women's 55kg). Other winners were Prince Keil delos Santos of Angono, Rizal (2 golds and 1 silver) and Eron Borres of Cebu City (1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze) in the Youth men's 49kg category. In 2022, the Philippines produced 15 medals in Tashkent, Uzbekistan courtesy of Sarno (3 golds), Rose Jean Ramos (4 golds, 1 silver, 1 bronze), Faustino (3 golds), Rosegie Ramos (3 golds), Colonia (2 golds, 1 silver), and Prince Keil Delos Santos (2 bronzes). Source: Philippines News Agency