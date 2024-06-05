PH ties with UAE at ‘highest point’ – Manalo

MANILA: Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the relations between the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are at their 'highest point' since the two states formally established diplomatic ties 50 years ago. Manalo issued the statement during a meeting with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was in Manila for an official visit from June 3 to 4. 'During the two ministers' meeting, Secretary Manalo recognized that Philippine-UAE relations are at their highest point ever since the two countries' diplomatic relations began 50 years ago in 1974,' the DFA said Wednesday. 'Philippine-UAE relations have significantly grown in breadth and coverage in recent years, especially with the conclusion of agreements on various matters, including space cooperation, investment protection and promotion, agriculture, and climate change.' Manalo also noted the continuous high-level exchanges between the two countries to discuss various matters, such as investments, rene wable energy, tourism, and transportation. Noting the robust exchanges between the two countries, the UAE foreign affairs minister expressed his confidence that much more could be done in the coming years. Before meeting with Manalo, the UAE official also paid a courtesy visit to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. The last visit of the UAE foreign affairs minister to the Philippines was in October 2010. Source: Philippines News Agency