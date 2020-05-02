PH team thank PSC, PAGCOR for financial aid

Members of the Philippine team from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) are happy that the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will be giving them their monthly allowance even if the sports body has introduced belt-tightening measures due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“I’m very thankful. Lalo po na ganito ang situation natin (Especially of our situation now),” Philippine wushu sanda team member Divine Wally told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Friday.

“It’s a big help to me and my family. We are very thankful to the PSC and of course to PAGCOR (Philippine Amusement and Games Corporation),” added Wally, who won a gold in the last Southeast Asian Games.

Wally said that despite the situation, the government has been continuously helping the Philippine athletes.

On Thursday, April 30, the PSC announced that it will not stop giving the allowances of its national athletes despite the belt-tightening measures.

But PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez said for how long they do not know, and it will depend if a vaccine is found against the disease.

He said that the giving of allowance will depend on the remittances of the PAGCOR, whose operation has stopped since Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine last March 17.

While many of the provinces have been declared on April 30 under general community quarantine, casinos have not resumed operation. L

Last March 31, the PAGCOR released PHP150.75 million, including PHP99.42 million to support the athletes.

“I still have to check on my bank account. Our allowance usually comes on the 10th of the month,” said Philippine Arnis team member Eza Rai Yalong, who won a bronze medal during the 33rd SEAG in December last year.

Islay Erika Bomogao has already allotted her allowance from the Muay Thai Federation for the second round of relief for a group yet to be identified.

The 18-year-old silver medalist during the 33rd SEAG in combat muay Thai spent her April allowance for relief efforts particularly for single mothers in Barangay Dontogan here.

Boxer and Olympics bet Nesthy Petecio said that she will try to continue training despite the difficulty of doing it due to the ECQ.

“Ayaw kaming palabasin ng boarding ng mga kapitbahay namin, kaya tigil muna (Our neighbors won’t allow us to get out and train),” she said.

