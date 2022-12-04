PH team finishes 2nd in IPSC World Shoot

MANILA: Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) chief Jail Director Allan Iral on Sunday commended a Philippine women’s team with a member from BJMP, for placing second in the 19th International Practical Shooting Confederation in Thailand from Nov. 19 to Dec. 3.

Jail Chief Inspector Crystalene Gonzales together with Evelyn Woods, Rizza Vidallon and Maria Joahna Catalan captured the second spot behind Italy in the team production division lady category.

“We are proud that one of our BJMP officers became a member of the Philippine Team and won in this global shooting competition,” Iral said in a statement.

“And, we are grateful too for her efforts of teaching our personnel to do better in marksmanship and armed defense as we continuously improve our skill sets to do better in our custodial and escorting duties,” he added.

Gonzales pursued her passion for practical shooting after her PNPA graduation in 2009.

“I’ve been doing the sport since my cadetship days at the Philippine National Police Academy and it is an absolute honor for me to represent the country,” she said.

She became an instructor at the National Jail Management and Penology Training Institute and a resource speaker to various armed defense forum and seminars.

Gonzales thanked her coaches for making it to the Philippine team and eventually hitting the podium to receive her award.

“For dreamers out there like me who is in this kind of sport, find a good teacher to help you because in my case, without my coaches, I am nothing,” Gonzales said.

She credited her historic performance to her coaches Senior Jail Officer 4 Florante Goyena Jr., Johann Abanilla, Aldrin Gonzales and Technical Sgt. Willard Carera.

“Keep on practicing and stay focused on sharpening your skills because it took me more than a decade before I reached this stage,” she said.

The IPSC is the world’s largest shooting sport association and host to the biggest practical shooting events in the world.

