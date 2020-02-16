PH-Taiwan flights to resume Monday after lifting of travel ban

- With the lifting of temporary travel ban on Taiwan, local carriers announced they would resume services between the Philippines and Chinese-Taipei beginning Monday.

Cebu Pacific (CEB) would recommence its Manila-Taipei service on February 17 while Philippine Airlines (PAL) would continue servicing the same route on February 21.

Both carriers canceled their Manila-Taipei-Manila flights on February 11 after the Philippine government included Taiwan in the temporary travel ban imposed on China and its Special Administrative Regions Hong Kong and Macao on Feb. 2.

CEB advises passengers to reach out via the carrier's social media accounts should they have concerns about rebooked flights.

As the travel ban was directed to travelers, international carriers, like EVA Air, have been continuously servicing the Philippines-Taiwan route.

The temporary travel ban was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

It covers any person regardless of nationality, except Filipino citizens and permanent resident visa holders issued by the Philippine government directly coming from China and its Special Administrative Regions.

The ban also prohibits Filipinos from going to China and its special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macao.

The Filipino authorities, meanwhile, are also considering the lifting of a travel ban imposed on Hong Kong and Macao.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Saturday said the lifting would be based on the protocols of Hong Kong and Macao in containing the virus that has so far killed over 1,500 people.

For his part, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said it is time to allow the return of Filipino workers to Hong Kong.

Time to allow our domestic workers to return to their employers in Hong Kong. Eagerly awaited. Hong Kong has better facilities to contain virus. I promised that in two weeks we will reconsider, he wrote in a tweet.

Reports said Hong Kong has 56 while Macao has 10 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

