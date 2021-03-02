PH T-bill rates rise anew

The rates of the Philippines treasury bills (T-bill) rose again Monday partly on the strong domestic liquidity situation.

The average rate of the 91-day T-bill inched up to 1.040 percent, the 182-day to 1.226 percent, and the 364-day day to 1.680 percent.

These were at 0.875 percent, 1.067 percent, and 1.527 percent during the auction last Feb. 22.

All tenors were oversubscribed this week, which authorities have repeatedly traced to a strong domestic liquidity situation.

The auction committee made a full award across-the-board.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) offered the three-month paper for PHP5 billion and bids reached PHP7.595 billion.

Tenders for the six-month paper amounted to PHP8.462 billion, higher than the PHP5-billion offer.

Bids for the one-year paper were more than two-folds the PHP10-billion offer at PHP24.995 billion.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon earlier said aside from having a healthy liquidity situation in the domestic economy, investors are also optimistic on the proposed economic stimulus plan of the Biden administration.

Source: Philippines News Agency