PH, SoKor navies discuss Covid-19 defense in virtual talks

The Philippine Navy (PN) and the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) discussed defense efforts against the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic while keeping operational capabilities on track, in their first virtual “Navy to Navy Talks” (NTNT) on Wednesday.

“This year’s talks focused on the sharing of best practices between the two navies in defense against the dreaded Covid-19 global pandemic while maintaining maritime operational capability,” PN public affairs officer, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, said in a media statement.

The PN side was headed by Capt. Jempsun V. de Guzman, assistant chief of naval staff for operations, while the ROKN was represented by Capt. Lee Han Dong, head of the ROKN’s international cooperation branch.

“Despite the current pandemic, both navies proceeded with the talks, albeit virtually, taking it as an opportunity to explore technologies to continue and deepen their bilateral relationship and diplomatic ties,” Roxas said.

This first-ever NTNT between the navies of the Philippines and South Korea was held under the Terms of Reference (TOR), which they signed in 2019.

One of the specifics under the TOR is the conduct of biennial Navy talks, which would serve as a forum for regular dialogue and information exchange between the two navies to discuss matters of common importance and promote mutual interests.

