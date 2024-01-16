PH softball federation optimistic in 2024

MANILA: The Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) is looking forward to a better 2024. Last year saw the RP Blu Boys finish third in the Asia Cup while the RP Blu Girls was fourth at the Hangzhou Asian Games. The Filipinos also bagged the silver medal in the Co-ed Slo-pitch Softball Asia Cup, the bronze in the Under-15 Women's Softball Asia Cup, and were fourth in the Under-18 Women's Softball Asia Cup. These achievements put the Philippines at No. 14 in the men and women's division of the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC) rankings. 'It feels incredible to witness how our athletes have showcased their exceptional skills when they're on the field. Everything they achieved brought us immense pride and joy. Their dedication and teamwork really paid off as they raised our flag and proved how softball is a valuable sport where we can stand out. With that, we will continuously support the team as they soar to greater heights and show every Filipino what they can bring to the i nternational softball stage,' ASAPHIL President Jean Henri Lhuillier said on Tuesday. As the national teams prepare for upcoming competitions, the ASAPHIL will also be busy promoting the sport by holding tournaments and clinics all over the country. 'There's a lot in store for ASAPHIL this 2024. There's the pending World Cup match of the RP Blu Boys as well as other matches whose final schedules are yet to be announced. Rest assured that we will always be there to support the team in all their endeavors as they continuously raise our flag in their next games,' Lhuillier said. Source: Philippines News Agency