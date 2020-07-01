PH sincere in engaging stakeholders, int’l community on HRs

Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra on Tuesday stressed the government’s sincerity in fully engaging all stakeholders, the international community and the United Nations (UN), including the Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights (OHCHR), on human rights issues.

Speaking via video participation in the 44th UN Human Rights Council’s Enhanced Interactive Dialogue on the Philippines here, Guevarra informed the Human Rights Council that the government is in discussion with the UN Resident Coordinator in Manila on broadening positive engagement with the UN system including through an expanded cooperation framework and stronger platform of partnerships.

He added that these directions are being pursued in line with the government’s determination to protect the public, shield democracy, and promote the human rights of every Filipino.

The Philippines’ engagement with the international community on human rights has been long-standing, comprehensive, and dynamic.

National programs on promoting human rights and accountability mechanisms currently benefit from technical cooperation programs that involve the Commission on Human Rights, Filipino NGOs, and international partners including the European Union.

The pursuit of the following programs demonstrates the level of the government’s commitment to enhance the rule of law and accountability mechanisms in an inclusive manner:

Further strengthening of the Administrative Order No. 35 (AO 35) which is the key government mechanism to address cases of extra-legal killings, enforced disappearances, torture and other grave violations to the rights to life, liberty and security of persons;

Revival of the National Monitoring Mechanism as a platform for civil society to support the effectiveness of AO 35;

Creation of a human rights observatory or referral mechanism for reports or cases of human rights violations to strengthen the national human rights institution and civil society’s capacity to promote accountability;

Justice Sector Coordinating Council and the roll-out of local mechanisms to facilitate coordination among local justice sector agencies- police, prosecutors, judges, public attorneys, managers of detention facilities, etc.;

Development of the Philippine Crime Index tool to map all criminal offenses with statutes, legal definitions, and penalties. The project was completed in January 2020;

Case decongestion project of the Department of Justice’s National Prosecution Service designed to expedite the resolution of long-pending cases;

Promotion of the prosecution-level mediation procedures as an Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism which commenced in 2019;

Drafting a bill on the creation of the National Preventive Mechanism under the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture which will serve as an independent visiting body for the prevention of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.; and

Capacity strengthening on investigation and case review for the Philippine National Police.

The involvement of the Commission on Human Rights, an independent monitoring body, in the process of the Review Panel that was set up to reinforce accountability on the drug campaign reflects the inclusive and transparent processes in the country.

The close involvement of the CHR and the Ateneo Human Rights Center to improve the institutional capabilities of Administrative Order no. 35 which is the national mechanism to address extra-legal killings, enforced disappearances, torture, and other grave violations to life, liberty, and security of persons further demonstrate this inclusivity.

The good governance agenda and national accountability efforts of the Philippine government were widely acknowledged and appreciated by many States that urged the Human Rights Council to support constructive approaches and genuine dialogue with the Philippines.

Guevarra welcomed the acknowledgments and encouragements from delegations and underscored the government’s resolve “to strengthen national efforts to safeguard the vast and robust civil society and media space, strengthen the administration of justice, and address all claims and allegations case by case in a transparent and inclusive manner.”

He also highlighted the Philippines’ commitment “to continue contributing to efforts aimed at enhancing the integrity and objectivity of the Human Rights Council and its processes and mechanisms, to ensure that its work leads only transformative and enduring impact on the ground.” (

Source: Philippines News Agency