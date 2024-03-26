PH security exec to Reds: Consider gov’t amnesty grant

MANILA: National Security Adviser (NSA) Eduardo Año on Tuesday renewed his call for remnants of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) to avail of the amnesty program offered by the government. Año, also chair of the National Security Council (NSC), said this invitation is open to all rebels wishing to reunite with their families and loved ones and integrate with mainstream society. "The National Amnesty Commission has begun accepting applications for amnesty after Congress concurred with the Amnesty Proclamation of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. This is a significant development and a game changer in ending the more than 50-year communist armed conflict in the country," he said in a statement. Año also said the amnesty program will allow these rebels to build a peaceful and brighter future for themselves and their families. "We encourage all the remaining active members of the armed rebel groups to seize and embrace this chance for reconciliation and renewal of hope as we all work together towards lasting peace and development," he added. The NSA also noted that thousands of former NPA members and their Militia ng Bayan have already surrendered in 2023 alone, marking a major success to integrate former rebels into the society. He also noted that the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict is on track to dismantle all remaining weakened guerilla fronts before the end of the year. "Choosing to apply for amnesty by laying down arms and returning to the fold of the law is in itself an act of courage that stands to benefit not only former rebels individually, but also contributes to the healing, progress, and stability of our country," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency