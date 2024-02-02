PH revives Philippine Tourism Awards

MANILA: The national government is set to recognize the country's outstanding travel stakeholders through the revival of the Philippine Tourism Awards (PTA) this year. The Department of Tourism (DOT) launched the 2024 PTA, which is envisioned to become the 'highest and most prestigious citation' in the Philippine tourism sector. Tourism Secretary Frasco said the PTA will recognize hotels, resorts, destinations, local government units, tourism front-liners, homestays, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) venues, and other tourism stakeholders who continue to promote sustainable travel and the Filipino brand of service excellence, among others. 'It is important for us to give these awards and recognition because it encourages the continuous increase in quality of tourism services. It fosters excellence in ensuring the services to our tourists as well as encourages healthy competition among our destinations,' she said in an interview during the PTA launch at the Philippine International Co nvention Center in Pasay on Friday. The inaugural PTA will have two major categories this year: the Philippine Tourism Pillar Awards and the Philippine Tourism Industry Awards. The Philippine Tourism Pillars Awards will be accorded to pioneers and institutions who have made noteworthy contributions to the rise of tourism in the country. Meanwhile, the Philippine Tourism Industry Awards will be a periodic national recognition program for both the private and public sectors involved in the development and promotion of Philippine tourism. The application details for both recognitions may be accessed at https://beta.tourism.gov.ph/philippine-tourism-awards-3/. Application for the Tourism Pillars Awards is until March 8 while submission for the Tourism Industry Awards will be accepted until March 30. Application is free of charge, the DOT said. Subject to industry trends and performance, Frasco said the components of the annual PTA may vary and the DOT will issue an official notice on the roster of Award Ca tegories for every Call for Applications. The 2024 PTA is a reinvention of the former Kasama sa Lakbay Kaunlaran ng Bayan (KALAKBAY) Awards and Tourism Star Philippines to 'pay tribute to the past while recognizing the present and future achievements of the tourism industry as an economic driver'. Source: Philippines News Agency