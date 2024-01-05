PH repatriates more non-marital kids from Jordan

MANILA: The Philippines' close engagement with the Jordanian government continues to reap fruitful results as Manila repatriates more non-marital children from the Arab country. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday said 13 more Filipino kids were flown to the Philippines together with their parents last Dec. 30, bringing the total of those repatriated since August to 40. The Philippine Embassy in Jordan has secured an exceptional concession in August 2023 after almost a decade of negotiation and appeal to Jordan, paving the way for the repatriation of non-marital children and the waiving of their overstay penalties. 'This repatriation is a testament to the close collaboration between our two countries to resolve matters that advance the interests of our Filipino nationals in Jordan,' Philippine Ambassador to Jordan Wilfredo Santos said. The embassy facilitated the issuance of Philippine civil registration documents and travel documents while the Migrant Workers Office in Jordan bore the costs of flight tickets, bus transports, and meals before their departure. The DFA said the embassy continues to lobby with the Jordanian authorities and employers to secure exit clearances for other repatriates. The embassy urged the parents of non-marital children to avail of this opportunity to be repatriated. Source: Philippines News Agency