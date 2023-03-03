PH ‘reliable’ trade partner, sourcing destination, says Marcos

MANILA: The Philippines is a "reliable" trading partner and sourcing destination, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Friday, trumpeting the "Filipino brand of excellence" in showcasing Philippine-made products.

During the first “Tanyag: An Evening with International Trade Partners" at Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City, Marcos touted the Filipinos' "unique" products and services that deserve global recognition.

Marcos said the event, attended by business leaders and trade diplomatic partners, gave him a "renewed sense of hope" that the country would "rise above the economic setbacks and emerge stronger than ever."

He stressed that the term "tanyag" is a Filipino word which means "notable, famous, celebrated, and outstanding," the words he believed "appropriately describe the essence of Filipino products and services."

"No matter where [Filipinos] are in the world, our offerings come with a uniqueness that cannot be found elsewhere," Marcos said. "And thus, I know in my heart, that the Philippines is a reliable partner and sourcing destination for various trade sectors such as home, fashion, lifestyle, food, creative, and sustainability."

Marcos guaranteed that the Philippines, through the several initiatives of his current administration, would become "an ideal player" in the export sector.

He said the government has carried out various reforms to provide businesses an "enabling environment" and improved the country’s infrastructure and expand domestic capabilities necessary for the development and growth of the export sector.

"For instance, we are creating high-value and competitive Philippine products and services capable of serving the needs of consumers and producers worldwide," Marcos said.

"We are also intensifying our trade promotion activities to help open opportunities for small businesses in the global market," he added.

Marcos said his administration's digital transformation bid would also help spur economic activities in the country, as it is intended to make transactions "faster and more securely."

"Our campaign to attract foreign investments are also aimed at facilitating technology and knowledge transfers to local industry and creating a robust export ecosystem within our country," he said.

Marcos also noted that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) would expedite the completion of the Philippine Export Development Plan 2023-2028 to implement a holistic plan that will align the priorities of concerned stakeholders, produce quality export products, and further expand their reach across the globe.

He expressed confidence that the Philippines will become a "destination of choice" when it comes to doing business, citing the "innovation, excellence, and sustainability meet with Filipino creativity and ingenuity to secure the needs of our time."

"As we step out of the shadows of the economic setbacks that we have experienced in the past few years, I invite you to see the break of day here in the Philippines," Marcos said. "With your support, I am confident that we will be able to demonstrate the true meaning of 'tanyag' and celebrate our collective success in the years to come."

Spearheaded by the DTI through the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), “Tanyag” is a formal export trade networking activity that gathers various government agencies, business leaders and trade diplomatic partners.

The event aims to showcase Philippine-made products and services to the rest of the world geared towards developing the Filipino brand of excellence.

As the export promotion arm of the government, CITEM seeks to promote a whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach in promoting Philippine exports, as well as to maximize the endless potentials of the country’s export industries as an economic driver for growth and development.

