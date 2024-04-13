PH reelected to UN commissions on women’s rights, sci-tech for dev’t

MANILA: The Philippines has been reelected as a member of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) for the term 2025-2029 on the heels of its successful chairmanship of the body last month. In a statement dated April 11 (US time), Philippine Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Antonio Lagdameo said Manila would continue its active engagement with the commission and strive to further contribute to its work programs and initiatives. The Philippines served as chair of the CSW Bureau during its 68th session in March. It actively participated in the CSW, particularly in ensuring the proper implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform of Action (BDPA), a comprehensive blueprint of commitments to advance gender equality and women empowerment in various areas of concern. READ: PBBM to CSW68 members: Seek innovative solutions to empower women The Philippines was also reelected to the Commission on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD) for the same term. Both elec tions were held during the 12th plenary meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York on April 9. The Department of Foreign Affairs said these reelections indicate the trust and recognition of the international community to Philippine expertise and concrete contribution to the issues of gender equality, women empowerment, and the transformative role of science, technology and innovation (STI) in sustainable development. 'With its reelection to the two UN bodies, the Philippines continues to have the opportunity and global platforms to share its experiences and best practices on gender equality, women empowerment, and STI advancements; to advance its priorities and advocacies on these issues; and to contribute to advancing the work of these two important functional commissions of ECOSOC, including in facilitating consensus in intergovernmental negotiations that take place within the context of CSW and CSTD's respective mandates,' it said. The continued membership of the Philippines in t he CSW and CSTD also supports and facilitates the development goals of the country, as elaborated in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and Ambisyon Natin 2040. Source: Philippines News Agency