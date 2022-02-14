﻿PH Red Cross vax sites, buses administer close to 1M jabs

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) vaccination buses and centers are nearing the 1-million mark in Covid-19 jabs doses administered since it joined the nationwide drive in March last year.

PRC has already administered 990,491 doses, with 341,684 fully vaccinated and 45,890 getting booster shots.

On February 10, PRC vaccinated 2,377 through its 26 inoculation sites and 17 buses deployed all over the country.

“Ang ating goal ay mabakunahan ang mga hindi pa bakunado kaya inilalapit na natin sa kanila ang aming mga bakuna buses (Our goal is to bring the vaccines to them that’s why we have our mobile buses),” the PRC said in a statement on Sunday. “Vaccines are safe and effective. We urge everyone to get vaccinated as this is the best way to protect not just yourself but also helps prevent the spread of these diseases to your family, friends, and your community.”

PRC also conducts testing for Covid-19 infection and maintains isolation facilities and emergency field hospitals. It is likewise part of the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan 3” national vaccination campaign from February 10 to 18.

Source: Philippines News Agency