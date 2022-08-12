PH Red Cross promotes proper hygiene in quake-hit areas

To help the earthquake-hit communities in Abra and Ilocos Sur prevent waterborne diseases, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continued to promote proper hygiene practices over the weekend.

“Bukod sa pagbibigay ng malinis na tubig sa ating mga kababayan sa Abra at Ilocos Sur, tinuturuan din natin sila ng proper hygiene, lalo na ang mga kabataan upang makaiwas sa mga sakit (Aside from giving clean water for our people in Abra and Ilocos Sur, we are also teaching them proper hygiene, particularly children, to avoid disease),” PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon said in a news release on Wednesday.

Last August 6, the PRC Ilocos Sur held hygiene promotion sessions for 37 families or 152 persons in Barangay Fuerte; Caoayan, 22 families or 92 persons in Barangay Casiber, Santa; 24 families or 103 persons in Barangay Rancho, Santa; 35 families or 161 persons in Barangay Calongbuyan, Santa, and 98 families or 248 persons in Zone 3, Muslim Community, Bantay.

On August 7, the PRC Abra Chapter facilitated hygiene promotion lectures for 54 persons in Dalimag, San Isidro, 306 persons in Barangay Pidipid La Paz, 132 persons in Barangay South Calaba, and 166 persons in Barangay Budac Tayum. It also distributed sanitary pads to 50 persons and four maternity sets in Dalimag, San Isidro.

Some 3,123 persons in Abra and 7,196 persons in Ilocos Sur have so far participated in hygiene promotion activities.

“Hindi natin hahayaan na magkasakit ang ating mga kababayan habang sila ay bumabangon sa epekto ng nagdaang lindol. Walang pagod ang ating mga volunteers at staff upang matutukan ang pagbibigay kaalalaman sa kahalagahan ng proper hygiene (We will not allow our countrymen to get sick while recovering from the impact of the earthquake. Our volunteers and staff are tireless in giving knowledge on proper hygiene),” Gordon said

Source: Philippines News Agency