﻿PH records lowest Covid-19 cases average

The number of Covid-19 cases continues to decline nationally, breaching the lowest recorded average prior to the peak of the Omicron variant, a health official said Friday.

In an online media forum, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said only 971 new cases or 146 new daily cases were logged nationally for the period of May 6 to 12.

“So far, ito ang pinakamababang recorded average ng Covid-19 cases bago po tayo nagkaroon ng Omicron experience kung saan nakapagtala tayo ng 254 new cases per day noong December 18 to 24 ng 2021 (this is the lowest recorded average of Covid-19 cases before we had an Omicron experience where we logged 254 new cases per day last December 18 to 24 2021),” Vergeire said.

Of the total cases, about 53.45 percent are asymptomatic and 42.92 percent are mild.

Only 16 cases are classified severe and critical.

“Sa kabuuan, nanatili pa ring nasa 1.1 percent ang ating positivity rate (As a whole, the positivity rate remains at 1.1 percent), national and majority of the regions are at minimal risk case classification,” Vergeire said.

The national beds utilization and national intensive care unit (ICU) utilization rate remains at low risk.

The utilization rate of Covid-19 beds nationwide is 17 percent while the utilization rate of ICU beds is 18 percent.

Source: Philippines News Agency