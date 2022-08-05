PH receives Japan quake aid: DFA

The Philippines has received Japan's humanitarian assistance for the victims of the recent magnitude 7 earthquake that hit Abra and nearby provinces, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday.

The agency said the donation, turned over by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on August 2, included camping tents, sleeping pads, generators, plastic sheets, and water containers.

"May this provision boost the relief efforts of Philippine authorities and ease the burden of communities devastated by the earthquake. Japan is in solidarity with you at this difficult time. Kasama nyo kami, Pilipinas (We are with you, Philippines)," said Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa in a separate statement.

Also present during the turnover ceremony were JICA Chief Representative Takema Sakamoto, DFA Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs Jesus Domingo, and DSWD Assistant Secretary for Special Projects Rommel Lopez.

Source: Philippines News Agency