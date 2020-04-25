PH receives $500-K Covid-19 test kits from SoKor

To boost the Philippines’ drive to significantly raise its daily Covid-19 testing capacity, the Philippines formally received on Saturday 700 units of Q-Sens 2019-nCoV Detection Kits from the government of the Republic of Korea (ROK).

The Covid-19 test kits, which can yield a total of 35,000 tests, are valued at USD500,000 (approximately PHP25.38 million) and arrived late in the evening of April 24.

The kits were symbolically turned over to the Philippines in simple rites at the Department of Foreign Affairs, with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, and National Task Force on Covid-19 spokesperson Restituto Padilla receiving the donation from Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-man.

Also present at the turnover were Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns Brigido Dulay, Assistant Secretary for Asia and Pacific Affairs Meynardo Montealegre, Chief of Presidential Protocol and Presidential Adviser for Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Robert Eric Borje, and First Secretary Seah Park of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

The pandemic has seen the two countries engage in active mutual assistance.

Prior to this donation of test kits, ROK has shared its know-how and its model in flattening of its domestic Covid-19 curve by hosting various web seminars for Philippine officials and experts.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea has also actively helped a number of local government units with their respective requirements.

Meanwhile, the Philippine government has provided ready assistance to facilitate ROK’s own repatriation efforts for its stranded nationals.

Figures from 2019 show that there were 1.98 million tourists from the ROK who visited the Philippines.

The Q-Sens test kits are compatible with local Covid-19 testing systems. The actual kits were immediately delivered to the DOH after clearing entry formalities.

Source: Philippines News Agency