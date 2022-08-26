PH, Qatar seek to expand ties on climate change mitigation

The Philippine and Qatar governments are looking at expanding their partnership on ways to address climate change, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday.

The two countries explored collaboration in the area during the first Philippine-Qatar Joint Consultation Meeting (JCM) on Political Consultations chaired by DFA Undersecretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro and Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Secretary General Ahmed Hassen Al Hammadi on August 23.

"The two parties recognized the devastating effects of climate change and agreed to focus cooperation on knowledge and technology sharing to minimize the consequences of climate change," DFA Spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

"The Philippine side, as a state party to the UNFCCC (UN Framework Convention on Climate Change), Kyoto Protocol, and Paris Agreement also renewed its commitment to fulfill its Nationally Determined Contribution reduce by 75 percent the country’s greenhouse gas emissions," she added.

The DFA said Undersecretary Lazaro and Secretary General Al Hammadi reviewed the progress of the two countries’ bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of culture, tourism, education, sports, trade, investment, and the economy.

"They also discussed opportunities and ways to enhance and expand partnerships, as well as exchange views on climate change mitigation and regional and international issues," it added.

During his first State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. outlined his plan to increase the country's use of renewables as part of the country's climate agenda.

Although one of the top gas exporting countries in the Middle East, Qatar had repeatedly affirmed its commitment to support the transition to low-carbon energy and backed global efforts to assist countries most vulnerable to climate change.

The JMC, formalized with the signing of a 2019 memorandum of understanding, will serve as the primary dialogue mechanism with Qatar at the vice-ministerial level.

The Qatar MOFA hosted the inaugural meeting in Doha, with the second expected to be held in Manila next year.Z

Source: Philippines News Agency