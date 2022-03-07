﻿PH posts 941 new cases, 1,784 recoveries

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday posted 941 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, another three-digit single-day tally indicating a sustained decrease in the country’s Covid-19 infections.

The active cases currently stand at 49,374, lower than the 50,230 cases from the previous day, partly due to the 1,784 additional recoveries the DOH has logged.

At least 416 of those undergoing treatment are asymptomatic, 44,586 are mild, 2,736 are moderate, 1,344 are severe, and 292 are critical.

Meanwhile, DOH recorded 109 new fatalities, raising the Covid-19 death toll to 56,879.

The Philippines has so far logged 3,666,678 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 97.1 percent or 3,560,425 have recovered.

The positivity rate is pegged at 3.8 percent, based on the 26,737 individuals tested for SARS-CoV-2 on March 3.

Meanwhile, the occupancy rate of the 3,800 intensive care unit (ICU) beds dedicated for Covid-19 patients is at 42 percent.

Some 40 percent of the 20,900 isolation beds and 39 percent of the 15,500 ward beds are also occupied nationwide.

In Metro Manila, at least 36 percent of the 1,300 ICU beds are being utilized, including 31 percent of the 4,600 isolation beds and 20 percent of 4,300 ward beds.

Source: Philippines News Agency