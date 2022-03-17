﻿PH pledges P5-M donation to Yemen Humanitarian Fund

The Philippine government is pledging USD100,000 or approximately PHP5.22 million to the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said Wednesday.

“I am pledging in 2022, as I did in 2021, US$100,000 to the Yemen Humanitarian Fund to be sourced from our International Commitments Fund. The human situation of the proxy war in Yemen long ago reached unspeakable depths. Money cannot be better spent than to this cause,” he wrote on Twitter.

The YHF is one of the largest sources of funding for national non-government organizations in Yemen, with USD26.7 million directly allocated in 2021 and a total of USD221 million since 2015.

In 2021, the Philippines was among the 24 donor countries that supported the fund, which also included Canada, South Korea, the United States, and France.

Yemen was plunged into conflict in 2014 when the Iranian-backed Houthi militia took over Sana’a and eventually declared control over the country.

With some 20.7 million people in need of assistance or protection, the United Nations dubbed Yemen “one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises”.

Its situation, primarily driven by conflict and economic collapse, was further exacerbated by the pandemic, flooding, and escalating hostilities, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Last year, the conflict intensified in Ma’rib, Al Jawf, Al Bayda, Shabwah, Ta’iz, and Al Hodeidah governorates, along with continued clashes in Hajjah, Ad Dali’, Ta’iz City, and adjacent areas, which challenged sustained humanitarian response and resulted in aggravated needs and further displacement.

With an estimated 4 million internally displaced people, the UN agency said Yemen also remains as “the fourth largest displacement crisis” in the world.

Source: Philippines News Agency