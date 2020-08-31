PH owes debt of gratitude to Covid-19 front-liners: DND chief

As the nation commemorates National Heroes’ Day, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana lauded front-liners in the fight to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement, Lorenzana said the country “owes a debt of gratitude” to present heroes — the “brave” front-liners, the soldiers, airmen, sailors and marines, and “selfless” citizens who continue to serve as the country continues to face the challenges and threats of the pandemic.

The government has mobilized the armed forces to provide logistics support, transport, security and supplement healthcare.

Lorenzana also lauded the sacrifice of past heroes, who lived and died in service of the country.

“Today (Monday), we commemorate and celebrate the bravery, heroism, and patriotism of our heroes, the men and women before us, who have lived and died in service to our country to build a just, peaceful and prosperous nation,” he said.

The deeds of the Filipino patriots set into motion the “emergence of a national consciousness” that enabled the Philippines to evolve as a “free and sovereign” nation, he said.

“Let this day serve as a reminder for us to unite and support each other as we recover from the effects of the pandemic as well as work together to safeguard our communities from the threat of criminality, terrorism and violent extremism,” he added.

He reminded Filipinos to show the world the inherent traits of “Bayanihan” and love of country — the Filipino brand of heroism.

Source: Philippines News Agency