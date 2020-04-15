PH now has 16 certified Covid-19 test labs

The Philippines now has 16 certified laboratories capable of testing specimens from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients, a Department of Health (DOH) official reported on Wednesday.

“Ang Philippine Red Cross ay na-i-certify natin kahapon at ngayong araw ay nagsimula na ng pagpoproseso ng samples galing sa mga pasiyente. Bukas ay aming iuulat kung ilang samples po ang naproseso ng ating (We have certified the Philippine Red Cross yesterday and today, it has started processing patients’ samples. We’ll report tomorrow the samples processed by our) Philippine Red Cross laboratory,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during the Beat Covid-19 virtual presser.

The certified Covid-19 testing laboratories nationwide include the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa City, San Lazaro Hospital in Manila City, University of Philippines-National Institutes of Health in Manila City, St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City, St. Luke’s Medical Center in BGC, Makati Medical Center in Makati City, Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City and The Medical City in Ortigas in Pasig City.

The other certified laboratories include V. Luna Hospital in Quezon City (in coordination with AFRIMS), Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory in Mandaluyong City, Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center in Baguio City, Bicol Regional Diagnostic and Reference Laboratory in Legazpi City, Western Visayas Medical Center in Iloilo City, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City and the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.

“Bukod po sa 16 laboratoryong nag-ooperate ngayon, mayroon pong (Apart from the 16 laboratories operating now, there are) 47 other laboratories under certification process,” Vergeire said.

The department targets to perform 8,000 tests per day by the end of the month.

Latest data from the DOH Covid-19 tracker show that there are 103,320 Covid-19 test kits to date that have been distributed to laboratories.

Source: Philippines News Agency