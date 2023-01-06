PH netter Pascua bows out of ITF Juniors first leg in India

MANILA: Joewyn Rey Pascua from the Philippines lost his quarterfinal match to Ke Hau Hung of Chinese Taipei, 4-6, 2-6, on Friday in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Juniors Championships at the Chandigarh Tennis Stadium in India.

Pascua got off to a good start last Thursday after pulling off a 6-4, 6-2 upset victory over No. 5 seed Takasama Mishiro.

Meanwhile, Pascua and Brendan Nicholas Hendrata of Indonesia put up a gallant stand but were eventually overpowered by top seeds Aayush P Bhat of the United States and Daksh Prasad of India in the first round, 3-6, 6-4, 7-10,

Pascua will now proceed to New Delhi for the second leg starting on Monday. He is also set to join the third leg in Kolkata (Jan. 16-21) and the fourth leg in Indore (Jan. 23-28).

Pascua ended his international campaign last year with a doubles victory with Vietnamese Pham La Hoang Anh at the ITF Juniors Category 4 tournament in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. They beat Ching Chang Chiu and Xiao-Feng Zhou of Chinese Taipei, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-8 in the final.

Pascua, who hails from Mapandan town in Pangasinan province, is training under former national player Jun Toledo, who serves as head coach of the Philippine Tennis Academy in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

