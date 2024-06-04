PH, Netherlands seek to forge stronger defense ties

SINGAPORE: Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren have vowed to further step up their bilateral defense and security relations, notably in the areas of combatting cybercrimes and espionage. Meeting on the sidelines of the 21st International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue here on Sunday, the two defense officials pledged to deepen cooperation as numerous issues and concerns emerge globally. Ollongren said the Dutch government 'can relate to the security concerns of the Philippine government.' "We look forward to engaging The Netherlands in combatting cybercrime and espionage issues,' Teodoro told the Dutch Defense Minister. This statement by Teodoro prompted Ollongren to say 'we are moving in the right direction.' The two defense officials were in Singapore to attend the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, considered as Asia's most significant defense gathering. Source: Philippines News Agency