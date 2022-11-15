PH nearly done implementing ASEAN-UN strategic measures: PBBM

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has bared that the Philippines is almost finished carrying out the 140 strategic measures included in the 2021-2025 Plan of Action between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations (UN).

Marcos made the announcement during the ASEAN-UN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia according to a statement issued by Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil, officer in charge of the Office of the Press Secretary on Saturday.

“The President also announced that the country achieved 120 out of 140 action lines of the 2021-2025 ASEAN-UN Plan of Action,” Garafil said.

The 2021-2025 ASEAN-UN Plan of Action aims to implement the Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Partnership, which was adopted by the two parties on Nov. 19, 2011.

The Plan of Action identifies strategic priorities, activities, and measures needed to be undertaken by the ASEAN and the UN to further enhance their political-security, economic, socio-cultural, cross-sectoral, and Secretariat-to-Secretariat cooperation.

It also contains implementation mechanisms that will serve as guide for the two parties’ further planning.

During the summit, Marcos assured the UN of the Philippines’ resolve to continue its engagement with the international body.

He also mentioned his administration’s commitment and advocacy for youth empowerment, peace-building, and security initiatives, citing the launch of the Philippine National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security (NAP-YPS) in August this year.

Anchored on the five YPS pillars defined in the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2250, the NAP-YPS seeks to recognize, enrich, and maximize local and international existing mechanisms to address institutional, structural, and cultural barriers hindering young people’s involvement in conflict resolution, prevention, management, and peace-building.

“As I mentioned during our meeting in New York (in September 2022), we intend to enhance our role in peace-keeping operations, especially where there is a huge concentration of overseas Filipinos,” Marcos said.

The President earned praises from UN Secretary General António Guterres for taking the lead in youth involvement for the ASEAN, Garafil said.

Marcos also emphasized the need for all UN member-states to respect the rule of law and international laws, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He noted that the Philippines’ commitment to an “open, inclusive, and rules-based” international order is unwavering.

He likewise expressed appreciation for the assistance given to the Asean member-states by the UN to help them address the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Our close cooperation has helped see all of us through the worst of the pandemic. I am looking forward to further cooperation in our pandemic recovery efforts to ‘build back better’,” Marcos said.

He reiterated his commitment to collaborate with the UN to fight climate change and other environmental issues.

Marcos is currently in Cambodia for the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

Source: Philippines News Agency