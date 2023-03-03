PH Navy units assist grounded ship passengers, crew off Bohol

MANILA: Philippine Navy (PN) units have assisted the passengers and crew members of passenger ship that ran aground off Talibon, Bohol last Feb. 28.

In a statement Friday, the Naval Forces Central through Naval Task Force 50, deployed two patrol ships BRP Filipino Flojo (PC-386) and BRP Enrique Jurado (PC-371) to assist M/V Starlite Saturn, a roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) passenger vessel that ran aground off Bilangbilangan Island in Talibon town.

"The said commercial vessel carries 157 individuals including 102 passengers and 55 crew members. The immediate response of PC-386 and PC-371 together with PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) vessel BRP Malamawi (FPB-2403) and some civilian motorized boats in the area to the said distressed vessel resulted to the safe transfer of 88 passengers to a SuperCat watercraft M/V St. Camael which subsequently ferried the said passengers to Pier 5, Port of Cebu, Cebu City," Naval Forces Central public affairs office chief Lt. Michael John B. Savillo said.

Meanwhile, 14 other passengers, who are drivers, volunteered to remain onboard the said vessel to oversee their cargoes.

Savillo said the Naval Forces Central remains committed to providing responsive and effective assistance at-sea to ensure the safety and protection of all Filipinos

Source: Philippines News Agency