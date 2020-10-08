PH Navy, PMMA to boost educational partnership

The Philippine Navy (PN) and the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) vowed to further strengthen their partnership to train naval personnel with modern mindsets.

This came after PMMA superintendent, Commodore Joel Abutal, made a courtesy call on Navy chief, Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo at the PN headquarters in Naval Station Jose Andrada, Roxas Boulevard, Manila on Thursday.

During their meeting, Abutal apprised Bacordo on the modern equipment that PMMA developed for educational purposes which include virtual/augmented reality technologies, among others, that are vital in advancing maritime education.

“Navy chief Bacordo and Commodore Abutal agreed to continue and further intensify the ongoing partnership between the two maritime entities for the betterment of respective organizations which in turn can be greatly beneficial for our maritime nation,” said PN public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, in a statement.

PMMA is the pioneer institution in maritime education in the country that also caters to PN personnel.

Roxas said the PN’s partnership with this premier educational institution is vital to the Navy’s objective of capacitating personnel and developing modern mindsets among them in its bid to become a stronger and more credible organization.

Source: Philippines News Agency