PH Navy makes courtesy call in Oman

The Naval Task Force 82 'Oplan Pagbabalik", the Philippine Navy (PN) contingent tasked to repatriate overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East, formally made a courtesy call on Royal Navy Oman on Sunday.

The visit was spearheaded by NTF 82 head Col. Noel Beleran and the commanders of strategic sealift ship, BRP Davao Del Sur (LD 602); and offshore patrol vessel, BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16); said PN public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, on Monday.

The Filipino contingent was received by Maritime Security Center head, Commodore Mansoor Mohammed Mansoor AL Kharusi, who represented the head of Royal Navy Oman.

These ships and their personnel are currently docked at Muscat following their arrival on February 5.

The contingent left Pier 13, Manila South Harbor last January 13 and made refueling and reprovisioning stop in Sri Lanka in late January before heading for Oman.

Mansoor and his staff warmly received Beleran and party at the Collector High Camp, SEEB, Oman.

"The PN delegates were briefed on the tasks and roles of the maritime center to include on its maritime operations particularly on search and rescue operations and marine environment protection," Roxas said.

A courtesy call is a time honored military tradition in which a foreign or local military officer pays a visit due to courtesy to his counterpart.

