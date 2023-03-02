PH Navy gets upgraded shipyard from Israeli firm

MANILA: The Philippine Navy (PN)'s capability to build its own warships, particularly the small and hard-hitting fast-attack interdictor craft missile (FAIC-M), got a needed boost after Israel Shipyards Ltd. transferred the documents and keys of a newly-refurbished shipyard to its possession on Tuesday.

Navy spokesperson Capt. Benjo Negranza, in a statement Wednesday night, said the upgraded shipyard is located at Naval Station Pascual Ledesma in Cavite City.

The turnover was presided over by Naval Sea Systems Command head Commodore Mac Raul Racacho.

Negranza said the documents and keys were transferred by Israel Shipyards Ltd. marketing director Noam Katsav as part of the FAIC-M acquisition project.

The Navy's FAIC-Ms are the BRP Nestor Acero (PG-901) and BRP Lolinato To-Ong (PG-902), also known as the Acero-class patrol boats.

Seven more of these vessels are expected to be delivered within the next two years.

The documents and the keys of the refurbished shipyard were received by the head of the PN's naval shipyard for initial operation and sustainment, Navy Capt. Nestor Galindo.

"The newly-refurbished naval shipyard will facilitate the local construction of the three FAIC-M vessels, which will form part of the fleet of PN’s Acero-class patrol gunboats. Its formal handover ceremony is lined up this May as part of the Navy’s pre-anniversary activities," Negranza said.

He added that this is a significant milestone for the ship-building capability of the PN and at the time boosts the country’s Self-Reliant Defense Posture Program (SRDP), one of the current 10-point agenda of the Department of National Defense.

The 32-meter long FAIC-Ms are high-speed vessels equipped with quick intercept ability, remote stabilized weapons, and short-range missiles that are capable of delivering precision strikes against larger hostiles and high-value targets on land and sea.

Four of the FAIC-Ms will be armed with non-line-of-sight (NLOS) missiles with pinpoint accuracy and a range of 25 kilometers while the other five will be armed with Typhoon-mounted 30mm main cannons and .50 caliber heavy machine guns.

The acquisition of these FAIC-Ms is among the 2019 projects approved by former President Rodrigo Duterte under the Horizon 2 List of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program.

The notice of award for the FAIC-M project, worth around PHP10 billion, was issued on January 5, 2021.

These are expected to replace PN’s medium-sized patrol craft.

Once deliveries of the FAIC-Ms are completed, these vessels can interdict surface threats and launch NLOS missiles safely using the surrounding littoral areas as maneuver space and cover.

Earlier, PN chief Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. said the Navy is planning to acquire at least 15 more Israel-made Shaldag Mark V missile boats, which are the basis of its Acero-class patrol gunboats.

He said the additional Acero-class gunboats would help them to meet their requirements in "patrolling the seas of the country".

Adaci also said the FAIC-Ms will be assigned to the Littoral Combat Force

Source: Philippines News Agency