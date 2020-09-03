PH Navy contingent joins 75th anniversary of end of World War II

The Philippine Navy (PN) contingent to the just-concluded “Rim of the Pacific” (RIMPAC) exercises took part in the ceremonies commemorating the 75th year anniversary of the formal ending of World War II.

In a statement Thursday, PN public affairs chief Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas said the event took place on Sept. 1 (Hawaii time) at Pearl Harbor. Nine other participating Navies in RIMPAC also joined in the event.

While September 2 is the recognized date of the formal surrender of all Japanese imperial forces during World War II, the event was held a day earlier in conjunction with the closing ceremonies for this year’s RIMPAC, she added.

The PN contingent to the biennial naval exercise consisted of the newly-acquired missile-frigate, BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150), and 125 personnel, called Naval Task Force 80.5.

“FF-150 was in full dress (signal flags and pennants strung along the length of the ship) on the surrounding Hawaiian waters to pay tribute to the fallen heroes during WWII whose sacrifices brought about the end to the world’s most destructive and expensive war,” Roxas said.

The Philippines’ naval presence in this important event solidifies the country and PN’s commitment to forging stronger ties with other foreign navies.

Source: Philippines News Agency